Vintage giraffe illustration vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung More Premium ID : 2988583 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 6.22 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2857 x 4000 px | 300 dpi