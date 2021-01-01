https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988729Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTropical template psd with vintage people and fruit juice mixed media, remixed from artworks by Maurice DenisMorePremiumID : 2988729View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.73 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.73 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.73 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.73 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontTropical template psd with vintage people and fruit juice mixed media, remixed from artworks by Maurice DenisMore