https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988735Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer template psd with woman on sailing boat, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 2988735View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.08 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.08 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.08 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.08 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSummer template psd with woman on sailing boat, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMore