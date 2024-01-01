rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988859
Baum und Architektur–Rhythmen (Tree and Architecture–Rhythms) (1920) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Baum und Architektur–Rhythmen (Tree and Architecture–Rhythms) (1920) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2988859

View CC0 License

