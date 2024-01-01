rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988865
Park (1920) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Park (1920) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2988865

View CC0 License

Park (1920) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More