https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988911Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable Happy Easter template psd holidays celebration watercolor greeting with bunny vintage illustration social media postMorePremiumID : 2988911View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.44 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.44 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontEditable Happy Easter template psd holidays celebration watercolor greeting with bunny vintage illustration social media postMore