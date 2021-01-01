https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988927Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable Happy Easter template vector holidays greeting on gray background social media postMorePremiumID : 2988927View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.99 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontEditable Happy Easter template vector holidays greeting on gray background social media postMore