https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988982Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable poster template vector for garage sale with cute animal illustration setMorePremiumID : 2988982View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 5.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Large JPEG 3500 x 2453 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3569 x 2501 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable poster template vector for garage sale with cute animal illustration setMore