In the Spirit of Hoffmann (1921) by Paul Klee. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2989094

View CC0 License

In the Spirit of Hoffmann (1921) by Paul Klee. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

