https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable Happy Easter template psd holidays greeting on green backgroundMorePremiumID : 2989468View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 7.88 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBigelow Rules by AstigmaticDownload Bigelow Rules fontEditable Happy Easter template psd holidays greeting on green backgroundMore