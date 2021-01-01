https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable Happy Easter template psd holidays celebration watercolor greeting with bunny vintage illustrationMorePremiumID : 2989478View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 8.34 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bigelow Rules by AstigmaticDownload Bigelow Rules fontEditable Happy Easter template psd holidays celebration watercolor greeting with bunny vintage illustrationMore