https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989588Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable cute template vector for social media story with you liking you is the real giftMorePremiumID : 2989588View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontEditable cute template vector for social media story with you liking you is the real giftMore