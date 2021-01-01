https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990083Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHappy Easter watercolor template vector cute eggs and birds blue greeting bannerMorePremiumID : 2990083View personal and business license VectorEPS | 13.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBigelow Rules by AstigmaticDownload Bigelow Rules fontHappy Easter watercolor template vector cute eggs and birds blue greeting bannerMore