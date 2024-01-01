rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990213
Municipal Jewel (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Municipal Jewel (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2990213

View CC0 License

Municipal Jewel (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More