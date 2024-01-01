https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMunicipal Jewel (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2990213View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 612 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1786 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3920 x 2000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3920 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 44.9 MBFree DownloadMunicipal Jewel (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More