rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990217
Temple Gardens (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Temple Gardens (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2990217

View CC0 License

Temple Gardens (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More