https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990685Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEpisode Before an Arab Town (1923) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2990685View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 881 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2569 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3570 x 2620 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3570 x 2620 px | 300 dpi | 53.56 MBFree DownloadEpisode Before an Arab Town (1923) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More