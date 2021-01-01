rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990711
Luxury business card template vector in gold and green tone with front and rear view flatlay
Save

Luxury business card template vector in gold and green tone with front and rear view flatlay

More
Premium
ID : 
2990711

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Josefin Slab by Santiago Orozco
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Luxury business card template vector in gold and green tone with front and rear view flatlay

More