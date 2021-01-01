https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990733SaveSaveLuxury business card template vector in gold tone with front and rear viewMorePremiumID : 2990733View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 1.6 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.6 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.6 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontLuxury business card template vector in gold tone with front and rear viewMore