https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990966Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding invitation psd template with art deco pattern for social media postMorePremiumID : 2990966View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.8 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.8 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontDownload AllWedding invitation psd template with art deco pattern for social media postMore