https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991004Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable social banner template psd with watercolor peacocks and flowers on beige background for new collection adsMorePremiumID : 2991004View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 6.75 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable social banner template psd with watercolor peacocks and flowers on beige background for new collection adsMore