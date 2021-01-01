https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991067Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable invitation card templates vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMorePremiumID : 2991067View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 22.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3470 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllEditable invitation card templates vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMore