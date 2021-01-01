https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991073Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable invitation card template vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMorePremiumID : 2991073View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 5.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontEditable invitation card template vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMore