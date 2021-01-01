https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991081Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable invitation card templates psd with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMorePremiumID : 2991081View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 164.51 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1987 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontEditable invitation card templates psd with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMore