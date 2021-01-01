https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991098Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable shop ad template psd with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustration with 20% off textMorePremiumID : 2991098View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.65 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable shop ad template psd with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustration with 20% off textMore