https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991117Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable templates psd for social media post with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMorePremiumID : 2991117View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 35.09 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable templates psd for social media post with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustrationMore