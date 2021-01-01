https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991311Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable eduction banner template vector set for back to school illustrationMorePremiumID : 2991311View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 24.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1015 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontEditable eduction banner template vector set for back to school illustrationMore