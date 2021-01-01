https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991623Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale templates vector for year end sale feminine line art social media ad setMorePremiumID : 2991623View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 64.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2572 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3674 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontJosefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontAbril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSale templates vector for year end sale feminine line art social media ad setMore