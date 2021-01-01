https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2992997Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOcean collection template psd aesthetic blue waveMorePremiumID : 2992997View personal and business license PSDBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 7.39 MBPresentation PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 7.39 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontOcean collection template psd aesthetic blue waveMore