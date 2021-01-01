https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2997939Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media quote template vector in colorful styleMorePremiumID : 2997939View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 6.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2990 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5852 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontSocial media quote template vector in colorful styleMore