https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2998203Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSelf-growth quote psd template with happy flower doodle emoticonMorePremiumID : 2998203View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSelf-growth quote psd template with happy flower doodle emoticonMore