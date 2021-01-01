https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2999062Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote template vector with cute doodle emoticons social bannerMorePremiumID : 2999062View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 827.58 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMotivational quote template vector with cute doodle emoticons social bannerMore