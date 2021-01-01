https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2999283Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRomantic quote Greek statue psd social media bannerMorePremiumID : 2999283View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 735 x 1103 px | 300 dpi | 5.55 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontRomantic quote Greek statue psd social media bannerMore