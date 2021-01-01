https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2999367Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic love quote template vector social media postMorePremiumID : 2999367View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.75 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontAesthetic love quote template vector social media postMore