https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000294Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLifestyle mobile wallpaper template vector set with hand drawn illustrationsMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3000294View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 137.49 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2990 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 4272 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontLifestyle mobile wallpaper template vector set with hand drawn illustrationsMore