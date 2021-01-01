https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000409Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCarbon footprint reduction template psd with coal power plants gray air pollutionMorePremiumID : 3000409View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.57 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.57 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.57 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.57 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.57 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontCarbon footprint reduction template psd with coal power plants gray air pollutionMore