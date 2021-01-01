https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000481Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSave water save life template vector for world environment day campaignMorePremiumID : 3000481View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.83 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.83 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 25.83 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.83 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.83 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontSave water save life template vector for world environment day campaignMore