https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000498SaveSaveBusiness card template psd in white and gray tone flatlayMorePremiumID : 3000498View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 6.56 MBInstagram Post PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 6.56 MBSocial Media PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 6.56 MBFacebook Post PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 6.56 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllBusiness card template psd in white and gray tone flatlayMore