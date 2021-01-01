https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000684Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRespect the environment template vector wind farm non-toxic ecosystemMorePremiumID : 3000684View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.02 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.02 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.02 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.02 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontRespect the environment template vector wind farm non-toxic ecosystemMore