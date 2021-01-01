https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3001201Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxury business card template psd set flat layMorePremiumID : 3001201View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1122 x 672 px | 300 dpi | 3.67 MBSmall 1122 x 672 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontRokkitt by Vernon AdamsDownload Rokkitt fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontLuxury business card template psd set flat layMore