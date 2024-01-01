https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3001283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Christmas Poster (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3001283View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 776 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2262 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2610 x 4038 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2610 x 4038 px | 300 dpi | 60.34 MBFree DownloadVintage Christmas Poster (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More