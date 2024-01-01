https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3001284Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman holding book (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3001284View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2616 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7289 x 5448 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7289 x 5448 px | 300 dpi | 227.26 MBFree DownloadWoman holding book (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More