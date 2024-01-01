rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3002710
Vintage Flower Illustration (1899) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage Flower Illustration (1899) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3002710

View CC0 License

Vintage Flower Illustration (1899) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More