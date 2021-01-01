https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003422Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote template vector for social media story with cute animal illustration setMorePremiumID : 3003422View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3902 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllMotivational quote template vector for social media story with cute animal illustration setMore