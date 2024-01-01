https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003587Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan standing in the sea (1899) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3003587View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2755 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4095 x 3223 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4095 x 3223 px | 300 dpi | 75.56 MBFree DownloadMan standing in the sea (1899) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More