rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003607
The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert (ca. 1810) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert (ca. 1810) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3003607

View CC0 License

The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert (ca. 1810) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More