https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNine Greyhounds in a Landscape (ca. 1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3003609View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2994 x 2494 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2994 x 2494 px | 300 dpi | 42.76 MBFree DownloadNine Greyhounds in a Landscape (ca. 1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More