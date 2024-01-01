https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003615Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3003615View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 990 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2987 x 2464 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2987 x 2464 px | 300 dpi | 42.15 MBFree DownloadZebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More