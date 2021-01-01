https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003681Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSummer flower psd set in vintage hand drawn style, remixed from artworks by Jacques-Laurent AgasseMorePremiumID : 3003681View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3100 x 3100 px | 300 dpi | 118.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3100 x 3100 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Summer flower psd set in vintage hand drawn style, remixed from artworks by Jacques-Laurent AgasseMore