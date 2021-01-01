https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003682Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage horse psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Jacques-Laurent AgasseMorePremiumID : 3003682View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1966 x 1615 px | 300 dpi | 36.17 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 986 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1966 x 1615 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage horse psd illustration, remixed from artworks by Jacques-Laurent AgasseMore