rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003946
Country House calendar 1905 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Country House calendar 1905 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3003946

View CC0 License

Country House calendar 1905 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More